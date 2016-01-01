Dr. Huu Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Huu Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Huu Nguyen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Saigon, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.
Locations
Huu Nguyen M.d. Inc.1220 Hemlock Way Ste 102, Santa Ana, CA 92707 Directions (714) 957-0040
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Huu Nguyen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 53 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1396922068
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
- Choray University Hospital
- University Of Saigon, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
