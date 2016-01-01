See All Pediatricians in Westminster, CA
Dr. Huy Nguyen, MD

Pediatrics
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Huy Nguyen, MD

Dr. Huy Nguyen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Westminster, CA. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Nguyen works at La Magnolia Medical Group in Westminster, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations

    La Magnolia Medical Group
    14571 Magnolia St Ste 210, Westminster, CA 92683 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 894-3103

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Anxiety
Hypothyroidism
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Anxiety
Hypothyroidism
Acute Sinusitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Back Pain
Cough
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Dyslipidemia
Fever
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Lipid Disorders
Nasopharyngitis
Nosebleed
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Rash
Sinusitis
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Wellness Examination
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Huy Nguyen, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1144378050
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Huy Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen works at La Magnolia Medical Group in Westminster, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nguyen’s profile.

    Dr. Nguyen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

