Dr. Huy Phan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Huy Phan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They completed their fellowship with University of California - San Diego
Dr. Phan works at
Valley Heart Rhythm Specialists595 N Dobson Rd Ste 5, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 534-7308Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
- Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona PHCS
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- MercyCare Health Plans
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- Pacificare Life and Health Insurance Co
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- State Farm
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- University of Arizona Health Plans
- University Physicians
I am a former patient under the medical care of Dr. Huy Phan, MD. He has a wonderful bedside manner and is one of the best medical providers of his kind. I highly recommend Dr. Phan and his team. Thank you, Dr. Phan!
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1447368840
- University of California - San Diego
- University of Arizona
- Cardiology and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
