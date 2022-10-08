See All Cardiologists in Chandler, AZ
Dr. Huy Phan, MD

Cardiology
4.8 (106)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Huy Phan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They completed their fellowship with University of California - San Diego

Dr. Phan works at Valley Heart Rhythm Specialists, PLLC in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Heart Rhythm Specialists
    595 N Dobson Rd Ste 5, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 534-7308
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital
  • Banner Desert Medical Center
  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Block Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Complete Heart Block Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
ICD Monitoring Chevron Icon
Implantable Loop Recorder Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Monitoring Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Therapy for Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Palpitations Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Atrial Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Slow Heart Beat Chevron Icon
Sudden Arrhythmia Death Syndrome Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Syncope, Familial Neurocardiogenic Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Valvular Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Valvular Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Arrhythmia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Enlargement Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona PHCS
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • HealthChoice
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Mercy Care
    • MercyCare Health Plans
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • Pacificare Life and Health Insurance Co
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University of Arizona Health Plans
    • University Physicians

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 106 ratings
    Patient Ratings (106)
    5 Star
    (98)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 08, 2022
    I am a former patient under the medical care of Dr. Huy Phan, MD. He has a wonderful bedside manner and is one of the best medical providers of his kind. I highly recommend Dr. Phan and his team. Thank you, Dr. Phan!
    Laura Rachel DenBoer — Oct 08, 2022
    About Dr. Huy Phan, MD

    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1447368840
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California - San Diego
    Internship
    • University of Arizona
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Huy Phan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Phan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Phan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Phan works at Valley Heart Rhythm Specialists, PLLC in Chandler, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Phan’s profile.

    Dr. Phan has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Phan speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.

    106 patients have reviewed Dr. Phan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

