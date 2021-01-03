Overview of Dr. Huy Tran, MD

Dr. Huy Tran, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.



Dr. Tran works at Texas Eye Physicians, PA in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.