Overview of Dr. Huyen Pham, MD

Dr. Huyen Pham, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Keck Hospital of USC.



Dr. Pham works at Los Angeles Norris Healthcare Center (hc3) Womens Specialty Care Breast Imaging in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.