Dr. Pham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huyen Pham, MD
Overview of Dr. Huyen Pham, MD
Dr. Huyen Pham, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Keck Hospital of USC.
Dr. Pham's Office Locations
1
Los Angeles Norris Healthcare Center (hc3) Womens Specialty Care Breast Imaging1516 San Pablo St Fl 3, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 865-3922
2
Usc Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center1441 Eastlake Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Directions (323) 865-3000
3
Keck Medicine of USC, Pasadena625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 400, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 568-1622
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Keck Hospital of USC
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’m writing this review at the request of my mom, Dr. Ph?m’s patient. I would also like to show my gratitude to him for showing great compassion to my mother and for successfully removing the tumors and excess fluid from my mom. He is a truly experienced surgeon. Dr. Pham is honest, thorough and sincere. He was able to explain the diagnosis, surgical procedure and treatment fluently in English (for me) and Vietnamese (for my parents). It was such a relief that Dr. Pham was able to close that language barrier between my parents and me. We chose Dr. Pham because he is a researcher and expert in the field of Gynecologic oncology and he did not disappoint. Thank you, USC Keck, for having such a great team of doctors and a special “thank you” to Dr. Pham for taking great care of my mom. I would highly recommend Dr. Pham.
About Dr. Huyen Pham, MD
- Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1922044940
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
