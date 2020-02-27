Dr. Huzaefah Syed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Huzaefah Syed, MD
Dr. Huzaefah Syed, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Richmond, VA.
Vcu Health System Stony Point9000 Stony Point Pkwy, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 560-8920
Vcu Health West Hospital - Addiction Psychiatry and Consultationliaison Psychiatry1200 E Broad St, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 828-3144
- 3 1001 E Leigh St Fl 5, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 828-9685
- 4 11958 W Broad St Fl 4, Henrico, VA 23233 Directions (804) 360-4669
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My experience with Dr Syed is excellent!, she is very professional and with great human warmth!.
Dr. Syed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Syed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Syed has seen patients for Sarcoidosis, Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Syed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Syed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Syed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Syed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.