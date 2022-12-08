Dr. Bahrain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huzefa Bahrain, DO
Overview of Dr. Huzefa Bahrain, DO
Dr. Huzefa Bahrain, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Rosedale, MD.
Auerbach Hematology Oncology Associates P C.5233 King Ave Ste 308, Rosedale, MD 21237 Directions (410) 780-4050
Bel Air Oncology Center12 Medstar Blvd Ste 180, Bel Air, MD 21015 Directions (443) 777-7911
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I loved Dr. Bahrain. He was so kind, took his time and listened, very nice. I did have several visits where the secretary that checks you in left me standing there, in pain, while she took her time finishing something she was doing. That didn't impress me but I have absolutely no complaints whatsoever with Dr. Bahrain himself.
- Hematology
- English
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Bahrain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bahrain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bahrain has seen patients for Leukocytosis, Anemia and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bahrain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bahrain. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bahrain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bahrain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bahrain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.