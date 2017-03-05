Overview of Dr. Hwan Suk, MD

Dr. Hwan Suk, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.