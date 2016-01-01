Dr. Hwe-Seung Lucy Whang Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hwe-Seung Lucy Whang Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hwe-Seung Lucy Whang Lee, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Northridge, CA. They completed their fellowship with Glendale Fp Res
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group - Northridge18460 Roscoe Blvd Fl 3, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- Care 1st Health Plan
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Inter Valley Health Plan
- L.A. Care Health Plan
- LACare
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Onecare
- SCAN Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
About Dr. Hwe-Seung Lucy Whang Lee, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Korean
- Female
- 1083717391
Education & Certifications
- Glendale Fp Res
- Northridge Fp Res
- Northridge Fp Res
- Family Practice
Hospital Affiliations
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lee using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee speaks Korean.
Dr. Lee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.