Dr. Ngo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hy Ngo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hy Ngo, MD
Dr. Hy Ngo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center.
Dr. Ngo works at
Dr. Ngo's Office Locations
Ngoc Tuan Nguyen MD Inc5801 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90003
Tieng Van Nguyen M.d. Inc625 E Valley Blvd, San Gabriel, CA 91776
Hospital Affiliations
- Garfield Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. Hy Ngo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Vietnamese
- 1871658492
Education & Certifications
- White Mem Med Center
- University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
Dr. Ngo speaks Chinese and Vietnamese.
