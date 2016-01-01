Overview of Dr. Hy Ngo, MD

Dr. Hy Ngo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center.



Dr. Ngo works at Clinica Medica El Divino in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in San Gabriel, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.