Dr. Hy Sussman, MD
Dr. Hy Sussman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Hilton Head Island, SC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Coastal Carolina Hospital, Hilton Head Regional Medical Center and Piedmont Augusta.
Nicholas Loon MD PC25 Hospital Center Blvd Ste 104, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 Directions (706) 737-6557
- Coastal Carolina Hospital
- Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
- Piedmont Augusta
He has been the best most intelligent doctor I have ever known. He saved my life, what more can I say.
- Nephrology
- 63 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962466888
- Mc Ga
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
