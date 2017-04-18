Overview of Dr. Hyacinth Ucheagwu, MD

Dr. Hyacinth Ucheagwu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALABAR / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.



Dr. Ucheagwu works at Urban Medical Center in Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.