Dr. Hyder Arastu, MD

Radiation Oncology
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Greenville, NC
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hyder Arastu, MD

Dr. Hyder Arastu, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.

Dr. Arastu works at EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY PEDIATRIC OUTPATIENT CENTER in Greenville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Arastu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    East Carolina University Radiation Oncology
    600 Moye Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 744-2335
  2. 2
    Vidant Radiation Oncology LLC
    524 Moye Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 816-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vidant Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High-Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 13, 2020
    I am now 10 years cancer free thanks to Dr. Arastu. He took time to be sure my treatment was successful. He also ordered a PET Scan to check for additional cancer. I would recommend Dr. Arastu to anyone needing cancer treatment.
    About Dr. Hyder Arastu, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659377372
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hyder Arastu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arastu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arastu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arastu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arastu works at EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY PEDIATRIC OUTPATIENT CENTER in Greenville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Arastu’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Arastu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arastu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arastu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arastu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

