Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hyder Jamal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Locations
National Ambulatory Hernia Institute1837 Sunny Crest Dr, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 446-5831
St Jude Knott Endoscopy Center1839 Sunny Crest Dr, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 446-7000
Providence St. Jude Medical Center101 E Valencia Mesa Dr, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 871-3280
St Jude Hosp Home Health Agency1835 SUNNY CREST DR, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 446-5101
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hyder Jamal, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Icelandic and Panjabi
- 1740280932
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Jamal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jamal accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jamal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jamal has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulosis, Intestinal, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jamal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jamal speaks Icelandic and Panjabi.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Jamal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jamal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jamal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jamal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.