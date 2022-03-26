See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Bronxville, NY
Dr. Hye Chun Hur, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.3 (15)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Hye Chun Hur, MD

Dr. Hye Chun Hur, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bronxville, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Hur works at NewYork Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville, NY with other offices in Scarsdale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hur's Office Locations

    NewYork Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
    55 Palmer Ave, Bronxville, NY 10708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-3410
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Scarsdale NY 696 White Plains Road Office
    696 Post Rd, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-1107

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Uterine Fibroids
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Uterine Fibroids
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding

Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Advanced Gynecologic Surgery Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Complex Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Gynecologic Procedure Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Essure® Procedure Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Gynecological Procedure Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Gynecologic Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exenteration (For: Gynecologic, Urinary, or Colorectal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Repair Chevron Icon
Pelvic Laparoscopy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Pelvic Surgery Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroid Embolization Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 26, 2022
    Dr Hur perform minimal invasive laparoscopic hysterectomy on me in NYU Langone Brooklyn. She is very kind, patient and very knowledgeable. She did an amazing with me the pain that I endure before the surgery nothing compares to the way I feel now. You are an amazing person and I pray the God will continue to bless those hands that you do miracles with.
    Kathy Edwards — Mar 26, 2022
    About Dr. Hye Chun Hur, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1043283773
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Pittsburgh, Magee Womens Hospital
    • Brigham and Women's Hospital|Robert Wood Johnson Hospital
    • A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
