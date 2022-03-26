Overview of Dr. Hye Chun Hur, MD

Dr. Hye Chun Hur, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bronxville, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Hur works at NewYork Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital in Bronxville, NY with other offices in Scarsdale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.