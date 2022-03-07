Dr. Hye Sun Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hye Sun Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. Hye Sun Kim, MD
Dr. Hye Sun Kim, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from EWHA WOMEN'S UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Office62 Corporate Park, Irvine, CA 92606 Directions (866) 592-2199
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kim is an amazing doctor. I was STRONGLY RECOMMENDED to her by a client of mine and was happy to know that she was in my network! Her new office is very clean, modern, and spacious. There is a lot of attention to detail, and I love the gaming area for the kids in the waiting room as well. Her front desk staff were very nice and answered all of my questions. Dr. Kim is known in Irvine to be the best pediatrician/ internal medicine doctor. She is truly the kindest and most caring doctor I have ever met. I am so thankful to have found a doctor that I finally enjoy going to!
About Dr. Hye Sun Kim, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EWHA WOMEN'S UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
