Dr. Hyim Baronofsky, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Baronofsky works at Northwest Community Healthcare Medical Group in Arlington Heights, IL with other offices in Mt Prospect, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.