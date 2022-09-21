Overview of Dr. Hylton Lightman, MD

Dr. Hylton Lightman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Far Rockaway, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital.



Dr. Lightman works at Total Family Care Of Five Towns in Far Rockaway, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.