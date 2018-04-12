Dr. Hylton Mayer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hylton Mayer, MD
Dr. Hylton Mayer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine.
Eye Doctors of Washington8230 Boone Blvd Ste 125, Vienna, VA 22182 Directions (202) 659-2050
Eye Doctors of Washington4600 N PARK AVE, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (240) 855-0720
Eye Doctors of Washington2 Wisconsin Cir Ste 230, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 215-7100Monday8:00am - 8:30amTuesday8:00am - 8:30amWednesday8:00am - 8:30amThursday8:00am - 8:30amFriday8:00am - 8:30am
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Mayer is an excellent ophthalmologist, specializing in treatment of glaucoma, and one of the kindest medical professionals I have ever dealt with. I have been his patient for the last 4 years and have had experience with him in the office and in the eye surgery center. He is conservative enough in his treatment plans, explains everything thoroughly and inspires a high level of confidence. I would not hesitate to recommend him to anyone.
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Chinese, French, Italian, Korean and Spanish
- Yale University
- Hospital Of St Raphael
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
Dr. Mayer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Mayer works at
Dr. Mayer speaks Chinese, French, Italian, Korean and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.