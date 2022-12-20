Overview

Dr. Hymie Faitelson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Benson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Faitelson works at Pima Heart & Vascular in Benson, AZ with other offices in Willcox, AZ, Sierra Vista, AZ, Douglas, AZ, Tucson, AZ and Nogales, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Prolapse and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.