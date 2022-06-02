Overview of Dr. Hyo Kim, MD

Dr. Hyo Kim, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Yonsei University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital and Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Hyo H. Kim, MD/Quantum Physical Medicine Institute in Warren, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.