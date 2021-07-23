Overview

Dr. Hyok Lee, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from FREIE UNIVERSITY BERLN / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Kang-lee and Lee Pediatrics and Allergy Associates PA in Edison, NJ with other offices in Englewood Cliffs, NJ and Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pharyngitis, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.