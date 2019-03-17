Overview

Dr. Hyon Kang, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Katy, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Virginia Medical Center



Dr. Kang works at Gastroenterology Consultants Of West Houston in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.