Dr. Hyon Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hyon Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Hyon Kim, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Kim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nyu Langone Medical Center550 1st Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 257-3210
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
About Dr. Hyon Kim, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1649716689
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kim using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.