Dr. Hyon-Ho Shin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX.
Hyon Christopher Shin M.d. P.A.9011 Mountain Ridge Dr Ste 140, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 443-5954
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Northwest
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Performed emergency surgery on weekend, appendicitis. Very thankful for his expertise. My wife was in very bad shape until he performed surgery.
- General Surgery
- English, Korean
Dr. Shin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shin has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shin speaks Korean.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Shin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.