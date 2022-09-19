See All General Surgeons in Austin, TX
Dr. Hyon-Ho Shin, MD

General Surgery
2.6 (17)
Map Pin Small Austin, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Hyon-Ho Shin, MD

Dr. Hyon-Ho Shin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. 

Dr. Shin works at Hyon Christopher Shin M.d. P.A. in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. David's North Austin Medical Center
These providers are on the medical staff of St. David's North Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Shin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hyon Christopher Shin M.d. P.A.
    9011 Mountain Ridge Dr Ste 140, Austin, TX 78759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 443-5954

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Ascension Seton Northwest
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia
Gallstones
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Sep 19, 2022
    Performed emergency surgery on weekend, appendicitis. Very thankful for his expertise. My wife was in very bad shape until he performed surgery.
    Ralph Finklea — Sep 19, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Hyon-Ho Shin, MD
    About Dr. Hyon-Ho Shin, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558469452
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

