Dr. Hyuk Lee, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.1 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Hyuk Lee, MD

Dr. Hyuk Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bellflower, CA. They graduated from Catholic University Medical College and is affiliated with Lakewood Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Lee works at Hyuk Lee MD in Bellflower, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lee's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hyuk Lee MD
    10230 Artesia Blvd Ste 303, Bellflower, CA 90706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 920-9894

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakewood Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 09, 2022
    In the past Dr. Lee corrected a situation of a tumor removal. He was great and preformed micro surgery. Lkwd hospital and Dr. Lee were great.
    Sherrie Joslin (Ivey) — Jun 09, 2022
    About Dr. Hyuk Lee, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English, Korean and Spanish
    • 1740372887
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
    • Interface Hosp
    • Catholic University Medical College
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hyuk Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee speaks Korean and Spanish.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

