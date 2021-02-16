Dr. Hyun Bae, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bae is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hyun Bae, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hyun Bae, MD
Dr. Hyun Bae, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Eisenhower Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Bae works at
Dr. Bae's Office Locations
1
La Spine Intervention2811 Wilshire Blvd Ste 850, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 828-7757Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
2
Sang DO Kim MD Corporation444 S San Vicente Blvd Ste 901, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 248-7340Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Eisenhower Medical Center
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He May give you limited time during the appointment, but on follow up questions to him ; they are answered in a timely clear way using virtual technology.
About Dr. Hyun Bae, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- Orthopedic Surgery
