Dr. Hyun Joon Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Hyun Joon Lee, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Yonsei University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
Scarsdale Integrative Family Medicine Pllc2 Overhill Rd Ste 260, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 722-9440
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor I know. Smart and caring. Hard to find a doctor who really listens and cares. She is the best!
About Dr. Hyun Joon Lee, MD
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean and Spanish
- 1588866271
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore/aecom
- Montefiore Medical Center Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Yonsei University, College Of Medicine
- YONSEI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Lee speaks Indonesian, Japanese, Korean and Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6.
