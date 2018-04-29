Overview

Dr. Hyun Joon Lee, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Yonsei University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Scarsdale Integrated Family Medical in Scarsdale, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.