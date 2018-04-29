See All Family Doctors in Scarsdale, NY
Dr. Hyun Joon Lee, MD

Family Medicine
3.6 (36)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Hyun Joon Lee, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Yonsei University, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.

Dr. Lee works at Scarsdale Integrated Family Medical in Scarsdale, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scarsdale Integrative Family Medicine Pllc
    2 Overhill Rd Ste 260, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 722-9440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Montefiore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
VAP Lipid Testing
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
VAP Lipid Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Depression
Diabetes
Heart Disease
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Hyun Joon Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588866271
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Montefiore/aecom
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Montefiore Medical Center Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Yonsei University, College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • YONSEI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hyun Joon Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee works at Scarsdale Integrated Family Medical in Scarsdale, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lee’s profile.

    Dr. Lee speaks Indonesian, Japanese, Korean and Spanish.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

