Dr. Hyun-Soo Lee, MD

Dermatology
4.6 (150)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hyun-Soo Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.

Dr. Lee works at Metro Dermatology - Elmhurst in Elmhurst, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY, Fort Lee, NJ and Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dermatitis and Acne Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Metro Dermatology - Elmhurst
    4012 80th St, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 886-9000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Metro Dermatology - Bronx
    220 E 161st ST, Bronx, NY 10451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 886-9000
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Metro Dermatology - Fort Lee
    2175 Lemoine Ave # 6, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 886-9000
  4. 4
    Metro Laser & Aesthetics - Bronx
    226E E 161st St, Bronx, NY 10451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 886-9000
  5. 5
    Metro Laser & Aesthetics - Flushing
    14472 Northern Blvd Ste 202, Flushing, NY 11354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 886-9000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Dermatitis
Acne Surgery
Acne
Dermatitis
Acne Surgery

Treatment frequency



Acne
  
Dermatitis
Acne Surgery
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Contact Dermatitis
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Ringworm
  
Fungal Nail Infection
Warts
  
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Actinic Keratosis
Athlete's Foot
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
  
Birthmark
Boil
  
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  
Excessive Sweating
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Hives
  
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
  
Melanoma
  
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Psoriasis
Rosacea
  
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shingles
  
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Tinea Versicolor
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne Treatment
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Allergy Testing
Bowenoid Papulosis
Canker Sore
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Dermal Filler
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Erysipelas
Genital Herpes
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hidradenitis
Immunotherapy
Impetigo
  
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Laser Tattoo Removal
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lice
  
Lichen Planus
Lymphangioma
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parapsoriasis
Pemphigoid
Pemphigus
Pilonidal Cyst
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Scabies
  
Second-Degree Burns
Skin Tag Removal
Skin Ulcer
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Sunburn
  
Telogen Effluvium
Third-Degree Burns
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 150 ratings
    Patient Ratings (150)
    5 Star
    (126)
    4 Star
    (12)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Nov 26, 2022
    Everyone in the office is supportive and willing to help. Dr. Lee makes sure the result I desire for my skin is met and works to explain the treatments thoroughly. He is always willing to answer any questions and focuses on what is good for the patient.
    Anonymous — Nov 26, 2022
    About Dr. Hyun-Soo Lee, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Chinese and Korean
    • 1558446674
    Education & Certifications

    • New York University School of Medicine
    • New York University School of Medicine
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
    • Dermatopathology
