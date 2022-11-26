Dr. Hyun-Soo Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hyun-Soo Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hyun-Soo Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.
Locations
Metro Dermatology - Elmhurst4012 80th St, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 886-9000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Metro Dermatology - Bronx220 E 161st ST, Bronx, NY 10451 Directions (718) 886-9000Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
Metro Dermatology - Fort Lee2175 Lemoine Ave # 6, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Directions (201) 886-9000
Metro Laser & Aesthetics - Bronx226E E 161st St, Bronx, NY 10451 Directions (718) 886-9000
Metro Laser & Aesthetics - Flushing14472 Northern Blvd Ste 202, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 886-9000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone in the office is supportive and willing to help. Dr. Lee makes sure the result I desire for my skin is met and works to explain the treatments thoroughly. He is always willing to answer any questions and focuses on what is good for the patient.
About Dr. Hyun-Soo Lee, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Korean
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
- New York University School of Medicine
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
