Dr. Hyunchul Jung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hyunchul Jung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hyunchul Jung, MD
Dr. Hyunchul Jung, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Champaign, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PUSAN NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Carle Foundation Hospital.
Dr. Jung's Office Locations
Carle Foundation Hospital1802 S Mattis Ave, Champaign, IL 61821 Directions (217) 383-3355Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carle Foundation Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jung is an amazingly compassionate doctor who treats me like a person not just a patient. This man truly cares
About Dr. Hyunchul Jung, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1255310629
Education & Certifications
- PUSAN NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jung has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jung speaks Korean.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Jung. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.