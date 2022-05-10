Dr. Hyung Jun, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hyung Jun, DDS
Overview
Dr. Hyung Jun, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Oklahoma City, OK.
Dr. Jun works at
Locations
Smile Galaxy Pediatric Dentistry9801 S PENNSYLVANIA AVE, Oklahoma City, OK 73159 Directions (405) 237-5001
- Aetna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jun is fantastic with my neuro divergent 5 year old!
About Dr. Hyung Jun, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1396972212
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jun accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Jun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jun.
