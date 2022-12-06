Dr. H Jae Kil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. H Jae Kil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. H Jae Kil, MD
Dr. H Jae Kil, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kil works at
Dr. Kil's Office Locations
-
1
Rappahannock Women's Health Center1071 Care Way Ste 101, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 210-3805Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Rappahannock Women s Health Center P C Spotsylvania9701 Hospital Blvd Ste 101, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Directions (540) 203-2634Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kil?
I have been going to Dr. Jae Kil for over 20 years. He is a wonderful, caring doctor who listens to his patients and respects our concerns and ability to understand our own bodies. His staff is caring and friendly. I'd give 10 stars if I could.
About Dr. H Jae Kil, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1619966975
Education & Certifications
- MedStar Washington Hospital Center
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kil has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kil works at
Dr. Kil has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.