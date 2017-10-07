Dr. Hyung Suh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hyung Suh, MD
Dr. Hyung Suh, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Yonsei U, Seoul and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
John Theurer Cancer Center92 2nd St Fl 3, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 381-3767
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
How was your appointment with Dr. Suh?
Dr suh is a great doctor I fell short on my part I only hope I can hold it together before I cause my illness to get the best of me. Oh I forgot i have aml with a kit mutation c8 whatever that means other then they want to examine compare and over analyze in how the one in five that get the kit mutation react to and live or die
- Hematology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1407098452
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Yonsei U, Seoul
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
