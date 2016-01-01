Overview of Dr. I-Hweii Chen, MD

Dr. I-Hweii Chen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Chen works at MUSC Health University Medical Center in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.