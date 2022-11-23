Overview of Dr. Cliff Retief, DPM

Dr. Cliff Retief, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine|Finch University of Health Sciences / Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center and Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center.



Dr. Retief works at Advanced Foot & Ankle Care Center in Nashville, TN with other offices in Columbia, TN, Smyrna, TN and Spring Hill, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.