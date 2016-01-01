Overview

Dr. I-Tsyr Shaw, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Licking Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Shaw works at Wellspace Health Arden-arcade Community Health Center in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.