Overview of Dr. Iain Grant, MD

Dr. Iain Grant, MD is a Rhinology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Rhinology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Otago, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, Mount Carmel East, Nationwide Children's Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Grant works at Office in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.