Dr. Ian Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Anderson, MD
Overview of Dr. Ian Anderson, MD
Dr. Ian Anderson, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson's Office Locations
-
1
St. Joseph Health Medical Group3555 ROUND BARN CIR, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Directions (707) 528-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anderson?
Dr. Anderson is up on all of the latest cancers and their treatment. He explains options of treatments that allows the patient to understand clearly his choices.
About Dr. Ian Anderson, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1518055573
Education & Certifications
- Duke U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.