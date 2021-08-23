See All Neurosurgeons in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Ian Armstrong, MD

Neurosurgery
4.1 (40)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ian Armstrong, MD

Dr. Ian Armstrong, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of Florida

Dr. Armstrong works at Ian Armstrong MD in Bakersfield, CA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA and Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Armstrong's Office Locations

    Bakersfield Office
    9802 Stockdale Hwy Ste 105, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 247-0466
    Beverly Hills Office
    8501 Wilshire Blvd Ste 316, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 247-0466
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thousand Oaks location
    558 Saint Charles Dr Ste 200, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 557-0741
    Thousand Oaks Office
    2100 Lynn Rd Ste 120, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 557-0741
    Bakersfield Office
    8701 Camino Media Ste C, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 557-0741

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Sprain Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Compressed Spinal Cord Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Concussion Treatment Chevron Icon
Congenital Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Craniospinal Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Diseases Affecting Musculoskeletal System Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Discogenic Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Procedures Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy, Type I, With Congenital Bone Fractures Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine and Sports Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondolthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Cervical Without Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sports-Related Concussion Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 23, 2021
    Dr. Armstrong did my spinal surgery to clean up the severe spinal stenosis which I was suffering severe pain. He was very thorough in explaining specifically how the surgery would be conducted. He explained that the surgery was necessary to relieve the stenosis in my spine. The decision for surgery was completely my decision. he has excellent bedside manner.
    Don — Aug 23, 2021
    About Dr. Ian Armstrong, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1851300859
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Florida
    • Baylor College Of Med
    • Baylor Coll of Med
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    • Neurosurgery
