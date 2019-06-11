Dr. Aveytua has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ian Aveytua, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ian Aveytua, MD
Dr. Ian Aveytua, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Belpre, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital.
Dr. Aveytua's Office Locations
1
Department of Podiatry805 Farson St Ste 113, Belpre, OH 45714 Directions
2
Marietta Memorial Hospital Department of Specialty Care310 W Union St # 102, Athens, OH 45701 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Selby General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have recommended Dr Aveytua to a couple of my friends, and will do in the future to anyone that needs podiatrist surgery. I was very pleased with my care and with his bedside manner, he takes time to talk with you and explain what he will be doing during your surgery.
About Dr. Ian Aveytua, MD
- Podiatry
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1215323084
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aveytua accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aveytua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aveytua has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aveytua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Aveytua. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aveytua.
