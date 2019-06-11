Overview of Dr. Ian Aveytua, MD

Dr. Ian Aveytua, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Belpre, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital.



Dr. Aveytua works at Department of Podiatry in Belpre, OH with other offices in Athens, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.