Dr. Ian Bakk, MD

Neurology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Ian Bakk, MD

Dr. Ian Bakk, MD is a Neurology Specialist in North Kansas City, MO. 

Dr. Bakk works at Meritas Health Neurology in North Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bakk's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Meritas Health Neurology
    2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 1235, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Evoked Potential Test
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Evoked Potential Test

ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
About Dr. Ian Bakk, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1821523440
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Neurology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ian Bakk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bakk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bakk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bakk works at Meritas Health Neurology in North Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Bakk’s profile.

Dr. Bakk has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bakk.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bakk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bakk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

