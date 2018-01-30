Dr. Ian Bourhill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bourhill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Bourhill, MD
Overview of Dr. Ian Bourhill, MD
Dr. Ian Bourhill, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntington, NY. They graduated from University Of Cape Town / Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Bourhill works at
Dr. Bourhill's Office Locations
-
1
Bourhill Plastic Surgery205 E Main St Ste 1-6, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 424-4026
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bourhill?
Dr. Bourhill has been available for multiple emergencies my family has unfortunately run into over many years. He is a wonderful, skilled, and caring surgeon with a fantastic caring staff! We are lucky we meet him!
About Dr. Ian Bourhill, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1811946767
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Stonybrook Hosp
- University Of Cape Town / Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bourhill has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bourhill accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bourhill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bourhill works at
Dr. Bourhill has seen patients for Skin Grafts and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bourhill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bourhill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bourhill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bourhill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bourhill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.