Dr. Ian Bourhill, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.9 (18)
Map Pin Small Huntington, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ian Bourhill, MD

Dr. Ian Bourhill, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntington, NY. They graduated from University Of Cape Town / Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.

Dr. Bourhill works at Bourhill Plastic Surgery in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bourhill's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bourhill Plastic Surgery
    205 E Main St Ste 1-6, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 424-4026

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia

Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ian Bourhill, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1811946767
    Education & Certifications

    • SUNY Stonybrook Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cape Town / Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ian Bourhill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bourhill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bourhill has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bourhill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bourhill works at Bourhill Plastic Surgery in Huntington, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bourhill’s profile.

    Dr. Bourhill has seen patients for Skin Grafts and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bourhill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bourhill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bourhill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bourhill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bourhill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

