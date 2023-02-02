See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Franklin, TN
Dr. Ian Byram, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (64)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ian Byram, MD

Dr. Ian Byram, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Franklin, TN. 

Dr. Byram works at Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Replacement and Shoulder Arthroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Byram's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Williamson Medical Center
    3000 Edward Curd Ln, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 791-2630
  2. 2
    Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee
    4323 Carothers Pkwy, Franklin, TN 37067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 791-2630
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maury Regional Medical Center
  • Williamson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shoulder Replacement
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Shoulder Replacement
Shoulder Arthroscopy
Musculoskeletal Function Test

Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 02, 2023
    Extremely professional; did an excellent exam; gave sound advice. He gave the best Cortisone shots I have ever had. I highly recommend.
    James C. Strazzeri — Feb 02, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Ian Byram, MD
    About Dr. Ian Byram, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124175948
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ian Byram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Byram has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Byram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Byram works at Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee in Franklin, TN. View the full address on Dr. Byram’s profile.

    Dr. Byram has seen patients for Shoulder Replacement and Shoulder Arthroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Byram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byram.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

