Dr. Ian Carroll, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Carroll works at Stanford Mdc Outp Cntr Pn Mn Cl in Redwood City, CA with other offices in Palo Alto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.