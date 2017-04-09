Dr. Ian Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Cohen, MD
Overview of Dr. Ian Cohen, MD
Dr. Ian Cohen, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center.
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
Pediatric Surgery300 2nd Ave # SW251, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Directions (848) 288-9495
Pediatric Surgery & Urology200 Wyckoff Rd Ste 4500, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 769-3165
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cohen did and inquinal hernia repair on my 4lb little girl. I was beyond scared knowing my poor little baby would have to go through this. He couldn't have been nicer, he saw me hysterical as they wheeled her down to him and took the time to console me. She was perfect after surgery no complications and came home the next day...
About Dr. Ian Cohen, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1073515524
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cohen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
