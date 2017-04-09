Overview of Dr. Ian Cohen, MD

Dr. Ian Cohen, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center.



Dr. Cohen works at Pediatric Surgery in Long Branch, NJ with other offices in Eatontown, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

