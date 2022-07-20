Overview of Dr. Ian Del Conde Pozzi, MD

Dr. Ian Del Conde Pozzi, MD is a Vascular Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Homestead Hospital, South Miami Hospital, West Kendall Baptist Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.



Dr. Del Conde Pozzi works at Baptist Health Medical Group in Miami, FL with other offices in Pinecrest, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.