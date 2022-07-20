See All Vascular Medicine in Miami, FL
Dr. Ian Del Conde Pozzi, MD

Vascular Medicine
5.0 (427)
Map Pin Small Miami, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ian Del Conde Pozzi, MD

Dr. Ian Del Conde Pozzi, MD is a Vascular Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Homestead Hospital, South Miami Hospital, West Kendall Baptist Hospital and Miami Cancer Institute.

Dr. Del Conde Pozzi works at Baptist Health Medical Group in Miami, FL with other offices in Pinecrest, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Del Conde Pozzi's Office Locations

    Baptist Health Medical Group
    7400 SW 87th Ave Ste 100, Miami, FL 33173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Baptist Health Medical Group
    15955 SW 96th St Ste 102, Miami, FL 33196 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Miami Cardiac and Vascular Institute
    13101 S Dixie Hwy Ste 400, Pinecrest, FL 33156 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Homestead Hospital
  • South Miami Hospital
  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital
  • Miami Cancer Institute

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Venous Insufficiency
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Venous Insufficiency

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankle-Brachial Index Test Chevron Icon
Arterial Doppler Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Doppler Test Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Peripheral Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, SMA Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Holter Monitoring Chevron Icon
Intracardiac Echocardiogram Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Dimension Health
    • Dimension International
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 427 ratings
    Patient Ratings (427)
    5 Star
    (412)
    4 Star
    (12)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ian Del Conde Pozzi, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649309139
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cardiology, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, N.Y. – Vascular Medicine, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, N.Y.
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Internal Medicine, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Mass.
    Residency
    Internship
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ian Del Conde Pozzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Del Conde Pozzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Del Conde Pozzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Del Conde Pozzi has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Del Conde Pozzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    427 patients have reviewed Dr. Del Conde Pozzi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Del Conde Pozzi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Del Conde Pozzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Del Conde Pozzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

