Overview of Dr. Ian Deroock, MD

Dr. Ian Deroock, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Deroock works at Ironwood Cancer and Research Centers in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Casa Grande, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.