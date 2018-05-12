Dr. Ian Deroock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deroock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Deroock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ian Deroock, MD
Dr. Ian Deroock, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Deroock works at
Dr. Deroock's Office Locations
-
1
Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers3686 S ROME ST, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 890-7705Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers1637 E Monument Plaza Cir Ste 1, Casa Grande, AZ 85122 Directions (480) 821-2838Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Altec
- Ameriben
- American Enterprise Group
- American Medical Security
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Assurant Health
- AZ Benefit Options
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- AZ Health Concepts
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Banner Health
- Bashas Benefit Trust
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benefit Concepts
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- City of Mesa Health Plan
- Cofinity
- Community Health Choice
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
- Compusys
- Concentra
- Conseco
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- CRS
- EBMS
- El Paso First Health Plan
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gila River HealthCare
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Healthcare Connect
- HealthCare Consortium of Arizona
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- inHealth
- Integra Physician Network
- INTotal Health
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- LifeWise
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Lutheran Preferred
- Magellan Health Services
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Maricopa Managed Care
- Marsh Affinity Group Services
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MedPartners
- Mercy Care
- Meritain Health
- MetLife
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Roofers Union & Employers Joint Health & Welfare Fund
- One Health
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Physicians Mutual
- Pinal/Gila LTC
- Prime Health Imaging
- Principal Life
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Private Small Business Insurance
- Prudential
- Pyramid Life
- SCAN Health Plan
- Self Pay
- Sierra Choice
- Sliding Scale
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- State Farm
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UniCare
- United American Insurance Company
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- University Physicians
- Unum
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Wausau Benefits
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
- WPS Health Insurance
- Yavapai Long Term Care
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Deroock?
I adore him, I would be very upset if they replaced him.
About Dr. Ian Deroock, MD
- Hematology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114900479
Education & Certifications
- University of California - Davis Medical Center|University of California-Davis Medical Center
- University of California - Davis Medical Center
- University of California Davis School of Medicine|University of California Davis School of Medicine, Davis, CA
- University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deroock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deroock accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deroock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deroock works at
Dr. Deroock has seen patients for Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deroock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Deroock speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Deroock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deroock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deroock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deroock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.