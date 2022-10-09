Overview of Dr. Ian Dorward, MD

Dr. Ian Dorward, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Memorial Hospital Belleville and Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dorward works at Washington University in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Myelopathy and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.