Dr. Ian Dorward, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Dorward, MD
Overview of Dr. Ian Dorward, MD
Dr. Ian Dorward, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Memorial Hospital Belleville and Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Dorward works at
Dr. Dorward's Office Locations
-
1
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-3275
-
2
Washington University4921 Parkview Pl Ste B, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-3577
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
- Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dorward?
I had scoliosis and didn’t even know it for most of my life, until adulthood when I was losing strength in my left leg and my spine was quickly losing height; my left shoulder angling down toward my left hip. The pain was incredible. I was becoming more and more disabled. Dr. Dorward and his team did a T10-S1 spinal fusion and reduction 7 months ago today. He told me during my consult, “there may be times you wish you hadn’t had this surgery.” Well I am nothing but grateful that I did have it. I am so thankful that someone could even fix what was wrong with my back. Dr. Dorward saved my life. Special mention to Joe Walsh, PA and Ashley, RN (both on Dr. Dorward’s team… and outstanding!). Joe did the most thorough work up. And I have received the best care and advice from both him & Ashley during my recovery time, which is ongoing for at least a full year.
About Dr. Ian Dorward, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1841417896
Education & Certifications
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Barnes Jewish Hosp
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
- University of Colorado
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dorward has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorward accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dorward works at
Dr. Dorward has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Myelopathy and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dorward on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorward.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.