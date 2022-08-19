Overview of Dr. Ian Duncan, MD

Dr. Ian Duncan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center and Sierra View Medical Center.



Dr. Duncan works at Orthopaedic Associates Medical Clinic, Inc. in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Glenoid Labrum Tear, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.