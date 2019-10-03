Dr. Ian Ebesugawa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ebesugawa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ian Ebesugawa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hilo, HI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa and is affiliated with Hilo Medical Center.
Ian S Ebesugawa MD75 Puuhonu Pl Ste 202, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 969-2055
Hospital Affiliations
- Hilo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr.ebesugawa is the nicest, funniest, doctor i've ever had. He delivered my first precious little girl. He did a terrific job! He made my pregnancy feel as special as I thought it was and wanted it to be. He listens and takes time to answer all your questions. He cares. Quality care is worth the short wait at office. If you want your pregnancy to be and feel special, this is the doctor for you!
About Dr. Ian Ebesugawa, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Hawaii At Manoa
Dr. Ebesugawa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ebesugawa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ebesugawa has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ebesugawa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ebesugawa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ebesugawa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ebesugawa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ebesugawa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.